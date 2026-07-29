Iran reportedly steps up assassination plots against senior Israeli officials

Iran has recently intensified efforts to assassinate senior Israeli officials, both current and former, in what Israeli authorities believe is an attempt to achieve both strategic and psychological gains, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

Several ministers and high-profile public figures have reportedly been warned of the heightened threat. In response, the Shin Bet domestic security agency has strengthened protective measures for a number of officials.

Security concerns also prompted extraordinary precautions surrounding the recent departure of Israel's government aircraft, Wing of Zion, for the United States. Authorities kept the flight's departure time confidential and transferred its take-off to Nevatim Airbase instead of its usual location.

The reported increase in threats comes just days after the Mossad announced it had thwarted what it described as an Iranian-backed plot to infiltrate a terrorist cell into Israel with orders to assassinate senior officials. Israeli intelligence said the operation was foiled through cooperation between the Mossad, the Shin Bet and several foreign intelligence agencies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have increasingly relied on international criminal networks to recruit operatives capable of entering Israel, gathering intelligence and carrying out attacks.

The Mossad identified a French-based suspect, Tharout Ouzkour, also known as "Philip", as the alleged organizer of a cell composed of foreign nationals. Israeli officials claim he travelled to Iran several times, where he met intelligence handlers and received payments. French authorities have since expelled him over his suspected involvement in the alleged plot.

Israeli intelligence also identified two alleged criminal intermediaries, Baba Mahu-Zadeh Haji Jafan, known as "Babak", and Mahmat Nadim Yiğit, known as "Nadim," who are believed to remain in Iran. The Mossad says it has also identified several Iranian intelligence officers allegedly involved in coordinating the operation.

Israeli security services say they have dismantled dozens of networks linked to Tehran in recent years and uncovered multiple attempts to recruit Israeli citizens over the past two years.