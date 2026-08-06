Iran and Oman are reportedly nearing a temporary agreement to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a broader effort to preserve the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, according to four regional sources familiar with the discussions to PBS.

Under the proposed arrangement, all vessels entering the Persian Gulf would transit through a shipping lane closer to Iran, while outbound traffic would use a route closer to Oman, the sources said.

The agreement is expected to be announced jointly by Iran, Oman, the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the United States, according to the sources.

The arrangement would not impose transit fees or tolls and is intended as a temporary confidence-building measure rather than a permanent solution, the sources said.

The reported deal is designed to restore the framework established under the ceasefire and memorandum of understanding reached before hostilities escalated, effectively restarting a 60-day period for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a long-term agreement governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran expects that, during the negotiating period, it would receive sanctions relief allowing it to resume oil exports, according to the sources.

The reported proposal has also received the backing of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), whose members have sought to prevent a renewed military confrontation in the Gulf.