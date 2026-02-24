Iran poised to acquire advanced Chinese anti-ship missiles - report

Iran is reportedly on the verge of securing a deal with China to purchase supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that could dramatically boost its naval strike capabilities in the Persian Gulf.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said to Reuters that the deal involves the Chinese CM‑302 missile, a weapon capable of flying low at supersonic speeds to evade ship defenses, with a reported range of around 290 kilometers.

Negotiations, which have reportedly been ongoing for over two years, accelerated following last year’s 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Defense Minister Massoud Oraei, traveled to China to advance discussions. While the precise number of missiles and financial details remain unclear, weapons experts warn the deal would pose a significant threat to U.S. naval forces operating in the region.

Military cooperation between Tehran and Beijing has been growing, with China’s support reinforcing Iran’s strategic position amid rising tensions with the United States.

The CM‑302 would be among the most sophisticated Chinese weapons systems transferred to Iran, potentially violating longstanding U.N. arms embargoes. Beyond anti-ship missiles, Iran is reportedly discussing purchases of Chinese surface-to-air systems, anti-ballistic weapons, and even anti-satellite capabilities.

Historically, China supplied Iran with weapons in the 1980s, but large-scale transfers dwindled under international pressure in the late 1990s. In recent years, U.S. officials have accused Chinese companies of supplying missile-related materials, though not complete systems.

This potential acquisition follows Iran’s separate secret €500 million deal with Russia in December to purchase thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles, including 500 Verba units and 2,500 9M336 missiles, designed to strengthen ground-based air defenses after losses sustained in last year’s conflict with Israel. Deliveries are scheduled from 2027 to 2029, though some systems may arrive sooner.