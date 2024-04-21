Satellite images reveal damage to Iranian base in Israeli retaliatory strike

Newly released satellite images provide a visual depiction of the damage inflicted upon an Iranian military base in Isfahan, purportedly as a result of an Israeli retaliatory strike conducted on Thursday night.

These images, obtained after the alleged strike, offer a before-and-after comparison, showcasing the extent of the destruction caused by the military action.

The Israeli strike, described as limited in scope, was carried out in response to a significant Iranian assault on Israel a week prior. During the previous attack, approximately 300 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were launched towards the Jewish State.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1781867139126747433 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The satellite imagery, revealed by Iran International, an opposition outlet critical of the Iranian government, portrays the precision with which the alleged Israeli strike was executed. The before-and-after snapshots illustrate the targeted nature of the damage inflicted upon the Isfahan base.

Moreover, the alleged Israeli strike on Iranian air defenses near the Natanz nuclear site, which occurred overnight Thursday to Friday, utilized a sophisticated missile capable of evading Iran's radar systems.

Israel reportedly utilized the air-to-surface missile known as ‘The Rampage’ in its recent strike on Iran, targeting a military base near the city of Isfahan.

According to Israeli media, The Rampage, a domestically developed missile, was identified through photographic evidence and is consistent with the level of damage observed at the site.

Measuring at 4.7 meters (15 feet), this missile boasts supersonic speed, rendering it challenging to detect and intercept using conventional air defense systems like the Iron Dome.\

While Israel has remained silent on the matter officially, Iran has downplayed the incident, asserting that only three small drones, not missiles, were involved in the attack.

The Rampage, unveiled in 2018, weighs over half a ton and is specifically engineered to penetrate fortified areas such as bunkers, as stated by its manufacturers, Israeli Military Industries Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.

According to reports from The New York Times, the selection of this high-tech weapon was a calculated move intended to deter Iran from launching further direct attacks on Israel.

Unnamed Iranian officials cited by the newspaper disclosed that the strike had targeted a Russian-made S-300 air defense system. Despite the apparent effectiveness of the Israeli operation, Iranian authorities claim they had not detected any intrusions into their airspace from drones, missiles, or aircraft.

Western officials, also quoted by The New York Times, suggested that the deployment of such a missile aimed to demonstrate Israel's capability to bypass and neutralize Iran's defensive measures.