US bore majority of missile defense burden in Iran conflict - report

The United States deployed hundreds of advanced interceptor missiles to help defend Israel during Operation “Mighty Fury” against Iran, according to a report citing Pentagon estimates, highlighting the scale of American involvement in the regional confrontation and raising concerns about the strain on US missile defense reserves.

The report, published by The Washington Post, said the US launched more than 200 THAAD interceptors — nearly half of the Pentagon’s total stockpile — alongside more than 100 SM-3 and SM-6 missiles during the operation. By comparison, Israel reportedly used fewer than 100 Arrow interceptors and roughly 90 David’s Sling missiles.

Military analysts quoted in the report said the figures illustrate how Washington carried much of the air defense burden during the campaign, allowing Israel to preserve a larger portion of its own interceptor inventory.

“The numbers are staggering,” one researcher cited in the report said. “The United States absorbed most of the missile defense mission while Israel retained its stockpiles.”

The report added that if fighting with Iran resumes, the US military may need to deploy additional interceptors, particularly as some Israeli air defense batteries are temporarily undergoing maintenance.

Pentagon officials attempted to downplay concerns over depleted inventories, emphasizing that ballistic missile interceptors represent only one part of a broader range of American military capabilities. Meanwhile, Israel’s embassy in Washington stressed the strategic importance of the alliance, stating that the US “has no other partner with the willingness, capabilities, and shared interests that Israel has.”

The revelations come amid growing tensions between Jerusalem and Washington over policy toward Iran. According to the report, disagreements have intensified as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues pressing the Trump administration to maintain a military option against Tehran.