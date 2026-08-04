Hezbollah signals surprise shift on Syria: Naim Qassem says he's open to meeting new Syrian leadership

Speaking on Tuesday, Qassem said there was no objection to an official meeting between Hezbollah and Syria's new leadership in the future, marking the group's first public indication that such contact may be possible.

His remarks followed similar statements by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who recently said Damascus has been in contact with the Lebanese government to help preserve Lebanon's stability, warning that any unrest in Lebanon would directly affect Syria.

Qassem said, "A stable Syria supports Lebanon, just as a stable Lebanon supports Syria," emphasizing the importance of stability in both countries amid rapidly changing regional developments.

Turning to Lebanon, Qassem said the country's stability depends on what he described as "the stability of southern Lebanon," arguing that Israel's only option is a "complete withdrawal" from the areas it still controls.

He also announced Hezbollah's support for the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, saying the group "supports and assists with all available capabilities" in the ongoing security arrangements in southern Lebanon.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Damascus is maintaining contacts with the Lebanese government to ensure Lebanon's stability, warning that any instability in Lebanon would have repercussions for Syria.

Al-Sharaa also reaffirmed his support for placing all decisions regarding weapons, war, and peace exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese state and its armed forces, reflecting a broader push to strengthen Lebanon's official institutions.