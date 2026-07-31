IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel network beneath Beaufort Ridge in south Lebanon

The IDF destroyed terror tunnels in the Beaufort area of southern Lebanon, dismantling underground infrastructure that Israel said was a central part of Hezbollah's invasion plan for Galilee communities, according to a joint announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz. The tunnels were blown up using approximately 700 tons of explosives as part of a systematic effort to destroy Hezbollah's terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The operation was carried out following what Israel called a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah. "The State of Israel will not accept any violation of the ceasefire agreement," the statement said, adding that any attempt to harm IDF forces or Israeli citizens would be met with a harsh, powerful response.

The IDF said it will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and continue destroying terrorist infrastructure to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its capabilities.

In a separate statement, the IDF said soldiers dismantled several key underground tunnels beneath the Beaufort Ridge as part of limited activity within the security zone. The site was located roughly six kilometers (four miles) from Metula and the Galilee Panhandle, with dozens of UAVs, explosive devices and anti-tank missiles launched from the infrastructure toward Israeli civilians and soldiers over the course of the war.

The IDF said its forces continue operating in the Ali Taher Ridge area and remain on high alert, prepared for both defensive and offensive scenarios. The military said it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon while continuing to act against threats to its soldiers.