The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon in response to rocket fire launched earlier that night by the Iran-backed group toward northern Israel, Israel announced overnight into Monday. The military said Hezbollah is acting on behalf of the Iranian regime and that it will not allow the organization to threaten Israeli civilians. The IDF stated troops prepared for such scenarios as part of operation 'Roaring Lion.'

"We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah," Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum after the attack from Lebanon.

IDF strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket launch:

“Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight and is fully responsible for any escalation,” Zamir said. “IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of standard combat preparations for operation 'Roaring Lion.' Any enemy that threatens our security will pay a heavy price — we will not allow any harm to come to the people of Israel and our northern border.”

Less than an hour later, the IDF confirmed it struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in the Beirut area and a central Hezbollah figure in southern Lebanon. “Hezbollah chose the Iranian regime over the State of Lebanon and initiated an attack on our civilians. We were prepared — and they will pay a heavy price,” IDF Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo said during a situational assessment following the first wave of Israeli strikes across Lebanon. Milo added that strikes continue and their intensity will increase.

The strikes continue:

Early Monday morning, the IDF launched an additional wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah weapon storage facilities and infrastructure across Lebanon. The military said it dismantled most aerial defense systems in western and central Iran and continues operations to establish air superiority over Tehran while responding to threats from multiple fronts.

Hezbollah stated that the attack was intended to avenge Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s killing. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the rocket launches without naming Hezbollah. “We will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures,” Salam said.