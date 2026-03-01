IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon after the group fires missiles at Israel's north | LIVE BLOG
🚨 Hostile aircraft intrusion, missile alerts sound across Israel; UK air base in Cyprus hit overnight by suspected drone strike
CLICK HERE for more from Sunday
Israel strikes in Beirut’s Dahiyeh after Hezbollah launches drones, missiles overnight
Israel carried out airstrikes early Monday on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, hours after the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones toward Israel. More than a dozen explosions rocked Dahiyeh around 2:40 AM local time. Lebanese security sources said people fled roads as strikes hit several areas.
The Israeli military said it began targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon, including senior members in Beirut, after the group opened a campaign against Israel overnight. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Hezbollah is “fully responsible for any escalation.” The IDF issued evacuation warnings to dozens of villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.
Hezbollah claimed it targeted an Israeli missile defense facility south of Haifa to avenge Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s killing. The group said repeated Israeli attacks give it “the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place.” The IDF said several projectiles from Lebanon fell in open areas, with one intercepted and no injuries reported.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2028285057777959108
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
UK air base in Cyprus hit by suspected drone strike
Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by a suspected drone strike overnight, causing limited damage with no casualties, Cypriot authorities and the UK Ministry of Defence said. A Cyprus government spokesperson said, "Information received through various channels indicates that it involved an unmanned drone, which caused limited damage."
The British bases administration issued a security alert telling nearby residents to shelter in place "following a suspected drone impact" until further notice. The sprawling RAF Akrotiri covers a peninsula on Cyprus' southern tip, under direct UK sovereignty.
The base was last directly attacked by Libyan militants in the mid-1980s. No group has claimed responsibility for the strike.
🚨 Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound across Northern Israel, Golan overnight
Hezbollah claims responsibility for launching missiles and drones at northern Israel 'in retaliation for elimination of Iran’s Khamenei', prompting IDF strikes in Lebanon