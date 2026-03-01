IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon after the group fires missiles at Israel's north | LIVE BLOG

Israel strikes in Beirut’s Dahiyeh after Hezbollah launches drones, missiles overnight

Israel carried out airstrikes early Monday on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, hours after the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones toward Israel. More than a dozen explosions rocked Dahiyeh around 2:40 AM local time. Lebanese security sources said people fled roads as strikes hit several areas.

The Israeli military said it began targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon, including senior members in Beirut, after the group opened a campaign against Israel overnight. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Hezbollah is “fully responsible for any escalation.” The IDF issued evacuation warnings to dozens of villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed it targeted an Israeli missile defense facility south of Haifa to avenge Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s killing. The group said repeated Israeli attacks give it “the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place.” The IDF said several projectiles from Lebanon fell in open areas, with one intercepted and no injuries reported.