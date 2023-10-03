Israel held secret talks with Mauritanian officials in UAE - Lebanese report

A former Mossad official that currently serves as a special envoy for Netanyahu reportedly met with an advisor to Mauritania's chief intelligence officer

An delegation led by a special envoy from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office (PMO) met with a Mauritanian officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Lebanon-based Al-Khanadeq.

The Pro-Iranian website claimed that David Meidan, a former Mossad official that currently serves now in the PMO, met with an advisor to Mauritania's chief intelligence officer.

According to the anti-Israel report, the meeting was held at UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's official residence and not at any other location, in order to maintain plausible deniability that the secret meeting had ever taken place.

Furthermore, the meeting was arranged by Muhammad Dahlan, a former senior Fatah official who left the Gaza Strip and moved to Abu Dhabi.

Arab media in recent months have been reporting on normalization efforts with Mauritania, Somalia, Niger and Indonesia, as well as as several others in overt or covert meeting, and usually with assistance and involvement from the United States.

Pro-Iranian media have attempted to sow discontent among its readers around the Abraham Accords and its normalization efforts with Arab countries in the region. It should be noted, however, that Mauritania already had relations with Israel.

The North African country recognized Israel in 1999, which made it the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to do so. A decade later, relations were frozen in 2009, following "Operation Cast Lead" in the Gaza Strip. And in 2010, relations were cut off completely.