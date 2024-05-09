Egyptian terrorists claim responsibility for murder of Israeli businessman

The Pioneers of Liberation - the Shaheed Muhammad Salah Group, an organization known for its extremist activities, has claimed responsibility for the murder of Canadian-Israeli businessman Ziv Kiefer in Alexandria on Tuesday.

In a chilling video released on Wednesday, an armed individual is seen approaching Kipper's vehicle and firing multiple shots at close range.

According to the organization's statement titled "We Answer the Call of al-Aqsa, We Answer the Call of Gaza," the assassination was carried out in response to the recent military attacks on the Gaza Strip. The group vowed to renew its "popular activity" and target individuals it perceives as collaborating with Israel.

The statement accuses Kipper of being a "criminal Israeli agent" who used his business activities as a cover for intelligence gathering and recruitment for Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency. The organization alleges that Kiefer exploited his business dealings to collect sensitive information and enlist individuals sympathetic to the Israeli cause.

"The Egyptian people will not tolerate Mossad activities on Egyptian soil," the statement declares. It further condemns what it describes as the "betrayal" of the ruling regime and vows to hold those involved in collaboration with Israel accountable.

Courtesy of the family

The organization's rhetoric reflects longstanding tensions between extremist groups and those perceived to have ties to Israel.

Authorities in Egypt and Israel have yet to comment on the claims made by the Pioneers of Liberation - the Shaheed Muhammad Salah Group.