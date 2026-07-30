Hamas expected to agree to disarm heavy weapons in major shift

Hamas is expected to announce, possibly as early as this weekend, that it has agreed to disarm and transfer its heavy weapons to a third party, according to a Palestinian source to i24NEWS familiar with the negotiations.

The source said the proposed agreement would cover Hamas' heavy weapons and could also include the transfer of additional military assets, including sections of its tunnel network and weapons production facilities, to the Technocratic Palestinian Committee (NCAG).

If confirmed, the move would represent the most significant indication yet that Hamas is prepared to relinquish at least part of its military infrastructure following months of negotiations over Gaza's future.

The Board of Peace, which has been involved in advancing the initiative, is expected to present the agreement as a major strategic breakthrough. However, officials have so far remained cautious, avoiding any public discussion of a signing ceremony or formal announcement while negotiations continue.

Despite the reported progress, major questions remain over whether Israel will regard the proposal as credible while Hamas continues to exercise de facto control over parts of the Gaza Strip.

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According to the source, Hamas has maintained authority over western and central Gaza through its internal security apparatus, including the Arrow Unit, which has allegedly carried out public executions of suspected collaborators, targeted beatings of rivals and crackdowns on competing clans. The group is also said to continue generating revenue by taxing commercial goods, diverting or seizing humanitarian aid shipments and controlling local distribution networks.

The reported negotiations come as Israel prepares to launch a pilot program to relocate tens of thousands of Gazans into temporary housing inside an Israeli-controlled security zone, a move intended to facilitate stabilization efforts while reducing Hamas' influence over the civilian population.

Earlier this week, Israel's security cabinet approved the deployment of an International Stabilization Force to Gaza, expected to include around 200 personnel from what officials described as "friendly countries."