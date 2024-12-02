Hamas, Fatah move forward on running Gaza 'the day after' war - report

Issues between the two Palestinian factions remain procedural, a senior official said, with the pressing need of suffering Palestinians driving Hamas and Fatah to advance an agreement

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Palestinians distribute “hospice” food to displaced people fleeing from Jabalia, Gaza City, Central, and the city of Khan Yunis, due to violent attacks between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 18, 2024.
Palestinians distribute “hospice” food to displaced people fleeing from Jabalia, Gaza City, Central, and the city of Khan Yunis, due to violent attacks between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 18, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Prominent Hamas official told the Qatari paper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Monday that significant progress was made in Fatah and Hamas meetings in Cairo, which resulted in agreeing on a civilian committee to manage the Gaza Strip "the day after."

A senior official said that the two factions agreed on the wording of the agreement in a meeting on Sunday. The issues are procedural, he said, while asserting that the two sides agreed on the need to resolve disputes and end the suffering of Palestinians.

Also agreed upon is how aid funds would be managed, with a committee independent of the two faction to work under the supervision of donors.

This article received 0 comments

Comments