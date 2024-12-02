Hamas, Fatah move forward on running Gaza 'the day after' war - report

Prominent Hamas official told the Qatari paper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Monday that significant progress was made in Fatah and Hamas meetings in Cairo, which resulted in agreeing on a civilian committee to manage the Gaza Strip "the day after."

A senior official said that the two factions agreed on the wording of the agreement in a meeting on Sunday. The issues are procedural, he said, while asserting that the two sides agreed on the need to resolve disputes and end the suffering of Palestinians.

Also agreed upon is how aid funds would be managed, with a committee independent of the two faction to work under the supervision of donors.