Hamas impeding post-war Gaza governance plan, rejecting key disarmament terms

Hamas' recent announcement suggesting it is prepared to step aside from governing Gaza does not represent a meaningful shift and continues to fall short of the conditions required for a post-war transition, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations.

A diplomatic source involved with the Board of Peace initiative told i24NEWS that Hamas' declaration "means nothing," arguing that the group is attempting to preserve its military power while shifting the burden of governing Gaza onto others.

"It shows that Hamas is under pressure, they're cornered," the source said. "They're saying, 'The technocratic committee can come in, take over our bankrupt economy, our broken services and all of our problems, while we keep our weapons and keep power.'"

At the center of the negotiations is the proposed Non-Partisan Civil Administration for Gaza (NCAG), a technocratic body intended to oversee civilian governance and spearhead reconstruction after the war under an internationally backed roadmap developed by the Board of Peace.

Despite Hamas' public statements, a diplomatic source told i24NEWS that the organization still has not agreed to allow the NCAG to enter Gaza and begin operating.

Two additional sources familiar with the talks said Hamas has complicated negotiations in recent weeks by withdrawing from previously discussed understandings and introducing new demands.

According to the sources, Hamas has rejected core provisions of the Board of Peace roadmap, including allowing access to weapons hidden in underground tunnels as part of a phased demilitarization process and transferring all weapons in Gaza to the exclusive authority of the technocratic government.

The Board of Peace framework envisions a sequenced transition beginning with disarmament, the deployment of an international security force, the entry of the NCAG into Gaza, and a formal transfer of governing authority. According to the diplomatic source, Hamas has so far refused to commit to that process.

"If they're serious about transitioning power, they can prove it by signing the sequencing agreement," the source said. "If they sign the agreement on how to disarm, give up their tunnels, surrender their light and heavy weapons and transfer authority properly, then that's a different story. What we're seeing instead is media announcements that in practice don't mean anything."

The source accused Hamas of attempting to retain political influence and financial control while offloading responsibility for Gaza's collapsing civilian infrastructure.

"They want to hand over the burden of providing electricity, water and public services while keeping power and money."

According to the source, Hamas is also struggling to pay salaries for government employees, another factor increasing pressure on the organization.

"We're not paying the salaries of a Hamas state," the source said. "We'll pay salaries when authority is transferred to the NCAG."

The sources' comments come as the Israeli military has repeatedly warned that Hamas is attempting to rebuild its military capabilities even as diplomatic efforts continue to shape Gaza's post-war future.

Meanwhile, reconstruction planning remains focused on immediate humanitarian needs rather than permanent rebuilding. A diplomatic source said current plans call for temporary residential caravan communities to be established before winter in areas outside Hamas' control.

"The goal is to do it before winter, to show Gazans that there is a better future in the Strip and thus reduce the power of the terrorist organization," the source said.

The source added that while the NCAG faces an enormous challenge given the scale of destruction in Gaza, preparations for its deployment are largely complete.

"Are they ready to take over all of Gaza on day one? No—but nobody is," the source said. "It's a colossal undertaking, but they could begin restoring services and improving humanitarian conditions quickly if Hamas disarmed and stopped actively undermining the process."