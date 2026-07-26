Israel's Political-Security Cabinet on Sunday approved the entry of the "Peace Council" into the Gaza Strip, alongside a multinational force and a technocratic government, marking the first formal step toward a pilot rehabilitation programme for the territory.

The initiative, set to begin in the Rafah area, will focus on rebuilding basic civilian infrastructure in locations not under Hamas control. The pilot includes the construction of temporary housing, the restoration of essential services, the distribution of humanitarian aid, and the establishment of shelters for displaced civilians.

Under the plan, Gazan residents may be permitted to relocate to the designated area, subject to stringent security screening to verify they have no affiliation with Hamas.

The rehabilitation effort will be administered by the technocratic government with the support of the multinational force, while the "Peace Council" will oversee implementation of the project.

Israeli officials intend to launch the pilot in the coming weeks. If the program proves successful, it is expected to expand to additional areas of the Gaza Strip as part of a broader post-conflict reconstruction strategy.