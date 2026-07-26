Israeli security forces have launched a large-scale operation across the West Bank, arresting dozens of suspects, according to Israeli authorities.

The operation, led by Border Police West Bank Assistant Commander Niso Guetta and coordinated with the Shin Bet security agency, involved several hundred officers and specialized units, including undercover Mista'arvim operatives, bomb disposal teams and intelligence personnel, according to Israel National News.

Israeli authorities said several dozen suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, incitement to terrorism, stone-throwing and participation in violent riots.

In addition to the arrests, Border Police units have increased their presence around Israeli communities and along major roads across the West Bank to strengthen security and enable a rapid response to potential attacks.

"Our mission is clear: to reach every terrorist, every wanted suspect, and everyone seeking to harm the citizens of the State of Israel," Guetta said. He added that security operations would continue "day and night" in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Police and the Shin Bet.