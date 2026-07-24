4 Palestinians, 1 Israeli killed, at least 6 wounded in total in West Bank shooting

A shooting incident occurred Friday morning near Havat Gilad in the West Bank. Initial reports say four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed, and at least six others were wounded. A Magen David Adom team and an IDF force are providing medical treatment to the wounded.

Details of the incident indicate that several Israeli hikers arrived near the village of Tel in the Samaria Regional Brigade and encountered Palestinians near the village mosque who attacked them. As a result, the security officer of the Havat Gilad settlement rushed to the area.

Subsequently, the IDF received a report of a shooting casualty, after the group of Palestinians stole the security officer's weapon and shot one of the hikers. IDF forces are in the area; a closure has been imposed on the village of Tel and on Nablus.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz, responded: "The area is burning—literally and figuratively. The wave of arson, attempted attacks, and the ongoing incitement by the Palestinian Authority are all part of a single campaign aimed at harming the settlements and the citizens of Israel. These are not isolated incidents, but rather planned and continuous terror."

The incident joins two attacks that occurred yesterday in the West Bank. In the first attack, which took place near the settlement of Itamar, Itamar Cohen, 51 years old, one of the founders of the agricultural farm enterprise, was seriously injured. According to suspicion, he arrived at the scene to help extinguish a fire that had been set in the area.

In the second attack, a man was stabbed near the settlement of Ganin in the Menashe region. He was injured in his hand and evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment in light condition. It was later discovered that the attacker was a Palestinian police officer.