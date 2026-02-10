Widespread protests erupt over rising violence in Arab communities

A wave of protests has swept across Israel as demonstrators demand urgent government action to address surging crime in Arab communities, which has reached unprecedented levels. Protesters blocked major intersections, including the entrance to Jerusalem, disrupting traffic to draw attention to the crisis.

According to police and monitoring organizations, last year saw 252 deaths in Arab society, a nearly 300% increase compared with 2017.

Since the start of 2026, 39 more people have already been killed, fueling widespread frustration and a sense of abandonment among residents who have long criticized the government’s response.

The demonstrations have taken on symbolic and social dimensions. Short strikes and walkouts were planned across various sectors, including hospitals. In Tel Aviv, the water of a fountain along the waterfront promenade was dyed red to represent the blood of victims, while a similar protest was staged in Haifa.

Protest organizers largely blame the government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and specifically the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir.

Demonstrators accuse the far-right official of failing to hold law enforcement accountable in Arab towns and villages, allowing criminal networks to flourish. Organizers stressed that only sustained public pressure can compel authorities to take meaningful steps to halt the escalating violence.