The British government has launched investigations into several British citizens who donated money to Orthodox yeshivas operating in the West Bank, i24NEWS has learned.

According to information obtained by i24NEWS, several British Jewish donors have already received official notices informing them that investigations have been opened into their financial contributions to Israeli institutions located in West Bank settlements.

The investigations come amid a shift in British policy following London's recognition of a Palestinian state and its ban on support for activities linked to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The development has prompted an urgent response from the Association of Yeshivas and Seminaries for Overseas Students, which has appealed to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to intervene diplomatically with the British government.

In its appeal, the organization warned that expanding the investigations could have far-reaching consequences for religious institutions that rely heavily on donations from supporters abroad.

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The association said the inquiries risk undermining international fundraising efforts and could threaten the financial stability of numerous yeshivas operating in the West Bank.

If expanded, the investigations could affect a wider network of British donors and charities supporting educational and religious institutions in the West Bank, raising concerns among Israeli officials and Jewish organizations over the future of cross-border charitable giving.