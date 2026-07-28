Israel orders expansion of military operations across the West Bank

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to expand its operations against Palestinian militant groups in the West Bank and prepare to take control of an additional refugee camp, following a security meeting on Monday with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior defense officials.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the planned operation will follow the approach used in the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps, where the military says it dismantled militant infrastructure before maintaining a permanent IDF presence.

"Palestinian terrorism is trying to raise its head again," Katz said, defending the decision to intensify military operations across the West Bank.

The meeting included senior officials from the IDF's Operations and Intelligence Directorates, representatives of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israel Police's West Bank district, and other senior members of Israel's security establishment.

The Defense Ministry said the strategy, implemented by Katz with the backing of Prime Minister Netanyahu, has reduced militant activity by 80% in 2025, citing Israeli security data. It added that officials expect the downward trend to continue into 2026.