The superstar reacted to the chants of rival fans, who sang the name of Ronaldo's longtime rival Lionel Messi, by touching his genitals

Cristiano Ronaldo has been threatened with deportation from Saudi Arabia, after a Saudi lawyer called for the superstar to be thrown out of the country after he appeared to make an obscene gesture towards fans following Al-Nassr's 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player reacted to the chants of opposing fans, who chanted the name of Ronaldo's longtime rival Lionel Messi, by touching his genitals.

This obscene gesture has caused controversy and many reactions on social networks.

Madrid-based newspaper AS reported that a campaign for his expulsion is currently growing in support in the kingdom, spearhead by lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed. Ronaldo's gesture could be considered a crime under Saudi law, and the Saudi lawyer tweeted that he will submit a petition to the Public Prosecutor of the Kingdom to expel the player from the country.

'It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,' Ahmed said on Twitter.

Ronaldo's conduct has been the talk of the Saudi Pro League over the past few weeks.

In addition to his crotch grabbing, Ronaldo was criticized for losing his temper in his club's defeat to their bitter rivals. The former Real Madrid superstar showed his frustration through a WWE-style tackle that earned him a yellow card from former English Premier League referee Michael Oliver, who was officiating the match.

The Portuguese striker was lucky to not be sent off in the tackle, in which he leaped onto his opponent, wrapped his right arm around the player's neck before using his body to wrestle his opponent to the ground.

The incident is not the first sign of frustration for Ronaldo, who was verbally angry with an opponent after a 0-0 draw against Al-Fehia earlier this month.

Ronaldo was also reportedly one of the main factors in the firing of the club's manager Rudi Garcia. The Frenchman was fired last week following rumors of a tactical dispute with Ronaldo.

A club statement said that Garcia left the club by "mutual agreement" and thanked him and his staff "for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The firing of Garcia in Riyadh marks the seventh dismissal of a manger at a club Ronaldo plays at over the past four seasons.