US and Saudi Arabia sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark civil nuclear cooperation agreement, paving the way for a long-term partnership on the Kingdom's nuclear energy program while expanding opportunities for US companies in the sector.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a "123 Agreement," along with a bilateral safeguards agreement.

The deals establish the legal framework for what officials described as a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership focused on civilian nuclear energy, while committing both countries to high standards of nuclear safety, security and nonproliferation.

The agreement is expected to give American companies greater access to Saudi Arabia's planned nuclear energy program, supporting US exports, manufacturing, supply chains and jobs while helping the Kingdom diversify its energy mix.

"This agreement reflects our two nations' shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. He added that the partnership upholds the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation while relying on US nuclear technology and expertise.

The agreement also aims to strengthen strategic ties between Washington and Riyadh, reinforce global nuclear nonproliferation standards and bolster the United States' position in the global civil nuclear market.

The deal must now be submitted to Congress for review before it can take effect.

Israel has yet to issue an official response to the agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia. i24NEWS has learned that, in closed-door discussions, officials within Israel's security establishment are expressing concern that the deal could accelerate a regional nuclear arms race.

According to Israeli security sources, the agreement has raised alarm over its potential strategic implications for the Middle East. Officials fear that permitting uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia could encourage other regional powers to pursue similar capabilities.