Israel has yet to issue an official response to the reported agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia that would allow Riyadh to enrich uranium on its own territory.

However, i24NEWS has learned that, in closed-door discussions, officials within Israel's security establishment are expressing concern that the deal could accelerate a regional nuclear arms race.

According to Israeli security sources, the agreement has raised alarm over its potential strategic implications for the Middle East. Officials fear that permitting uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia could encourage other regional powers to pursue similar capabilities.

For years, the prospect of a civilian nuclear program on Saudi soil was one of Riyadh's key demands in negotiations over normalization with Israel. Under the reported agreement, Saudi Arabia would secure that objective without any corresponding progress toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move also came as a surprise to Israeli officials. Senior officials were reportedly not involved in the negotiations and were not briefed in advance on the details of the agreement.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has publicly criticized the reported deal, calling it "a grave strategic failure that endangers Israel's security."

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The agreement has not yet been finalized and will require approval from the US Congress before it can take effect.