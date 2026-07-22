Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced overnight the dismissal of the army's supreme commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and appointed in his place 43-year-old Mykhailo Drapatyi, who represents a younger generation of commanders that emerged during the war with Russia.

The shakeup in the military leadership comes as part of a wave of political and public backlash that began last week with the dismissal of the popular and reformist Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Following the move, thousands of citizens took to the streets, claiming that Fedorov led technological innovation that resulted in achievements on the battlefield, while Syrskyi faced harsh criticism for centralized Soviet-style command, heavy casualties in battles, and poor management.

According to an analysis by the Kyiv Independent newspaper, Syrskyi’s dismissal was intended to contain public outrage, but President Zelensky and the Fedorov camp remain at a political impasse. President Zelensky offered Fedorov another senior government position focused on technological development, but sources told the Independent that Fedorov is refusing the offer and is insisting on returning solely to his position as Minister of Defense in order to complete the reforms he began.

Although the protesters gave an ultimatum of four days until the renewal of the demonstrations, the President's Office estimates that the dismissal of the commander in chief and his replacement with a respected commander will satisfy the public and prevent the escalation of street protests.

Despite the tense political circumstances, Zelensky thanked Syrskyi for defending Kyiv and leading offensive operations, declaring that "we share the same desire, which is victory over the enemy." On the other hand, former Defense Minister Fedorov congratulated the incoming commander Drapatyi on his appointment and wrote on social media that "this is a new spirit and a new hope in the struggle of free people for liberty and justice."

At the same time, Drapatyi himself committed to act responsibly and with respect towards the soldiers, while thanking his predecessor for years of strengthening the army.