One finger prick, 30 seconds, zero lab visits: inside the world’s fastest portable blood test

Nobody looks forward to a blood test. The needle. The vial. Then the wait- sometimes hours, sometimes days- just to find out the results. It's a routine most of us dread. So when I heard there was a device that could do the whole thing with one finger prick, I had to see it for myself.

That device is RevDx, a portable hematology lab developed in Israel that weighs just two and a half kilos but can run a complete blood count using nothing more than a finger prick. That’s the test that flags anemia, infection, and low platelet count. With only 25 microliters of blood, it delivers first results in 30 seconds, the fastest turnaround on the market.

I tried it myself, live, on camera.

Why it matters

The world's blood testing system is centralized by design, and that creates bottlenecks. Samples get shipped off to labs. Labs need trained technicians, and there's a global shortage of them. Results can take hours. Sometimes days.

RevDx is built to close that gap. Behind its screen, AI does what once took a lab technician years to learn: identifying and counting blood cells one by one. If it spots something unusual, it can flag the image to a hematologist off-site for a second opinion.

Putting it to the test

Yoel Ezra, the founder and CEO of EFA Technologies, the company behind RevDxx, walked me through the process. You sterilize the finger, take the prick, and put the blood onto a unique chip that is placed inside the small machine. It didn't hurt at all.

"Now everything is done automatically inside," Yoel said. "First result, you will get in about 30 seconds, and we will know if you are anemic or not."

Thirty seconds later, the results were in. Good news- I’m not anemic! "I'm surprised," I told him. "I thought we were going to discover something today."

After about ten minutes, the device had run all 19 parameters in its full blood count panel.

Built for rough terrain

RevDx isn't designed only for clean, quiet clinics. Yoel told me the device has been piloted on a bumping jeep over rugged terrain, and still delivered results.

"You can use it in a clinic in Europe, or you can take it to home hospitalization, or you can take it to remote locations and military use," he said, when I asked whether it could hold up on a battlefield or in an emergency where a patient is being picked up mid-crisis. His answer: yes.

RevDx runs on a six-hour battery that can be swapped out in the field, charged through a standard outlet, or- for the most remote deployments, like a current pilot in Malawi- through a solar panel.

When speed saves lives

That speed isn't just a convenience. It can be the difference between life and death. Last year, at a hospital in Brazil, a 46-year-old woman came out of surgery showing classic signs of serious blood loss. Doctors didn't have time to wait on the central lab, so they ran RevDx at her bedside, deciding on a possible transfusion within minutes. The result was severe, critical anemia. The team gave her a life-saving blood transfusion immediately, before the hospital lab's own results even came back- confirming the very same diagnosis.

"We're not replacing the big machine in the labs," Yoel explained. "If you want to run hundreds of tests a day, you need a lab. But if you're in a clinic, in-home hospitalization, outside of the lab- which is the global trend- we're the most portable solution in this area."

Who is RevDx for?

The use cases are widespread.

Picture a doctor deciding, on the spot, whether a child's fever is bacterial, viral, parasitic, or allergic, and whether antibiotics are actually warranted. A pregnant woman tracking her hemoglobin day to day instead of making repeat trips to a lab. A cancer patient checking their white cell count at a local clinic before chemotherapy.

A field medic or home care nurse working somewhere a lab simply isn't reachable. In fact, right now, RevDx is currently being piloted in villages in Malawi with almost no access to healthcare, in a program subsidized by the Jewish humanitarian aid organization the Joint. Without it, Yoel said, patients there face a walk of hours, sometimes days, just to get results.

I know that wait myself. Between two pregnancies- one of them complicated by gestational diabetes- I spent plenty of time driving to a lab, then waiting for a callback, just to check a single number. A device that could do it at home, every day if needed, isn't a hypothetical convenience to me.

That's part of Yoel's pitch, too. He fingerprints himself daily to track his own hemoglobin trend over time, arguing the real value isn't just one fast test- it's the ability to follow a trend line for a pregnant woman, a chemotherapy patient, or anyone managing a chronic condition, without a clinic visit every time.

From prototype to the field

RevDx was the brainchild of founder and CEO Yoel Ezra, an engineer who previously worked at Medtronic on heart valve replacement technology before founding EFA- short for "Engineering For All"- with the goal of bringing medical impact to people at scale. He came up with the idea for a portable blood lab while traveling through Africa and India and encountering the toll of infectious disease firsthand, which became the company's initial focus.

"At the beginning it was like a big prototype," Yoel said. "I put my own money in, I got a small grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority."

The company's earliest device- built entirely by hand with a small team of specialists- still sits in their office today, half a museum piece. It weighs roughly a kilogram more than the current version. Cutting it down further, Yoel said, is mostly a matter of money and time, but physicians actually pushed back on making it too small, worried it would be easier to misplace.

"We said, okay, now we prove the concept," Yoel said.

That concept is now deployed. Eighteen devices are already in use worldwide: in NHS facilities in London focused on home hospitalization, in elderly-care settings in Italy, and in Romania, Mexico and Malawi. The company has also signed a contract in Brazil, run a roadshow across Argentina and Chile, and signed on customers in India and Thailand, with expansion planned across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The economics, Yoel argues, work for more than one player in the system. Ministries of health save money by catching disease earlier. Physicians who currently refer patients out to a lab- and lose that revenue- can run the test themselves and bill for it directly. Insurers and patients benefit from faster answers and, in some cases, avoided complications down the line.

A platform, not just one test

RevDx isn't built as a single-purpose device. Yoel says it's a platform combining automated robotic microscopy with machine learning, designed to take on new diagnostic applications over time, the way a laptop takes software updates. "Like you are using your Office 365," he said. The team is also building cloud connectivity and a companion app to gather field data for customers and distributors going forward.

Checked against the gold standard

Back at the company's lab, company biologist Nitzan Davidov runs a daily reality check. Every morning he drives to a hospital's hematology department, collects blood tubes, and runs the same samples on RevDx's chips and on the hospital's own standard clinical analyzer, "the gold standard," as he put it, to compare results side by side.

The company is also testing new software aimed at cutting the wait for full results from around ten minutes down to seven or eight. It’s not yet clinically approved, but is showing good early accuracy against the hospital's own equipment.

As for what conditions the device could ultimately transform, Yoel points to something universal: fever.

"The main diagnosis is understanding infections," he said. "Based on the immune system, you can understand the reason for a fever: maybe it's bacteria, maybe a virus, maybe a parasite, maybe an allergy. We're not inventing a new test; it's a well-known test, every physician knows what to do with it. We're bringing access to it."

His vision for the technology is simple: "RevDx will be everywhere, anywhere, everywhere, by everyone. So everyone can use it anywhere, and save lives and change lives."