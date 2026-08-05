United Hatzalah deploys AI-powered ambulance network to predict medical emergencies

Israel's largest volunteer emergency medical response organization, United Hatzalah, has introduced 20 new ambulances equipped with an artificial intelligence system designed to predict where emergency calls are likely to occur before they happen.

The new ambulances are fully outfitted with advanced life-saving equipment and connected to a central command center in Jerusalem, where AI algorithms continuously analyze data to forecast likely emergency hotspots.

"The ambulances are all connected into a command center that runs an AI algorithm to predict where the next call is going to happen," said Dov Maisel, Vice President of Operations at United Hatzalah. "Instead of simply waiting for an emergency and dispatching the closest ambulance, we position vehicles where we believe the next call will occur."

According to Maisel, the predictive system is approximately 90 percent accurate, allowing ambulances to be strategically stationed in areas where emergencies are expected within the next 10 to 30 minutes. By pre-positioning crews, responders can often reach patients in 90 seconds to three minutes, reducing the need to race through traffic after a call is received.

The AI platform analyzes a wide range of information, including historical emergency data, traffic patterns, weather conditions, and demographic trends. The system can also anticipate the types of emergencies most likely to occur in different neighborhoods. Areas with younger populations may generate more trauma-related incidents, while communities with older residents are more likely to see strokes, heart attacks, and other medical emergencies.

"It also gives volunteers an indication through the app of where the next call is likely to happen," Maisel said. "Within the next 10, 20 or 30 minutes they can deploy themselves and position themselves where the next emergency is expected. It saves lives. It's magical."

The new ambulances are equipped with advanced medical monitors, medications, oxygen systems, and communications technology. Given Israel's security environment, each vehicle also carries bulletproof helmets and protective vests for volunteers responding during terror attacks or missile strikes.

United Hatzalah, which relies on thousands of volunteer medics across Israel, says the combination of predictive AI and strategically positioned ambulances represents a significant step toward reducing emergency response times and improving patient outcomes by ensuring responders are already close to where help is needed before an emergency call is even made.