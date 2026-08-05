Armed man arrested at Trump Golf Club ahead of the President's scheduled visit

A 38-year-old man was arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, two days before US President Trump was scheduled to visit the property, authorities said.

According to the Associated Press and Fox News, plainclothes federal agents observed the suspect, identified as Jeanine John Taele, photographing and filming security preparations at the golf course on Sunday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene around 3:30 pm

During a search, officers found a magazine loaded with 16 hollow-point rounds on the suspect. A subsequent search of the suspect's vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun with a round chambered, along with a second ammunition magazine.

Authorities also determined that the suspect was wanted in connection with an unrelated robbery investigation being handled by the El Segundo Police Department.

The arrest prompted investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to search the suspect's home in Downey on Monday.

During the search, investigators recovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, multiple firearm components, bulletproof vests, high-capacity magazines, and a large supply of ammunition. Officers also seized two radio communication devices and several notebooks containing writings that authorities described as concerning, although no details about their contents have been released.

The arrest occurred ahead of a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner that President Trump was expected to attend at the golf club. Despite the weapons discovery, officials said they have found no evidence that the suspect was planning an attack against the president or attendees of the event.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the US Secret Service, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. Authorities said there is currently no active or credible threat to the public.

The suspect has been charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree robbery, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a short-barreled firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The suspect pleaded not guilty, was ordered not to possess firearms or return to the golf club, and is being held on $250,000 bail.