A shooting broke out Sunday evening at the Seattle Center, on the sidelines of the annual food festival Bite of Seattle near the Space Needle, leaving at least two dead and five injured, according to law enforcement.

Emergency services responded shortly after 6 PM following several reports of gunshots. Medical teams attempted to resuscitate two victims, but they were declared dead at the scene by Seattle firefighters. The third victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center but died from their injuries. Four other people were injured and are receiving care.

The shooting occurred while thousands of visitors were attending this popular event, which every year brings together dozens of food stalls and outdoor concerts at the Seattle Center. One person was arrested and taken into custody, but police have launched a manhunt for a second suspect who fled the scene.

The Seattle police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack. At this stage, no suspects have been publicly identified, and the authorities have not disclosed either the motive or the number of possible shooters involved.

The FBI stated that it is aware of the facts and is monitoring the progress of the investigation, without specifying for now whether it is directly involved in the investigation.