Israel presses US to link Saudi normalization to Riyadh nuclear deal

Israel has intensified efforts in recent days to persuade the Trump administration to make normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia part of the broader understandings surrounding a proposed US-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The push reflects what Israeli officials describe as both a strategic and political priority for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is seeking to secure a landmark diplomatic achievement ahead of Israel's next elections.

According to sources to i24NEWS, Netanyahu has told close associates in private conversations that he wants to deliver "the next big thing" by reaching a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia before Israelis go to the polls.

The issue was also discussed during Netanyahu's recent meeting with US President Trump. According to a senior Israeli diplomatic source, Trump himself linked the prospect of Saudi civilian nuclear cooperation with expanding the Abraham Accords.

"That is a good thing," the source said, describing Washington's approach as aligning with Israel's objectives.

Before departing for Washington, Netanyahu hinted at the effort, saying one of the main goals of his visit was to "expand the circle of peace"—a reference widely understood in Israel as an effort to advance ties with Saudi Arabia.

Expanding the Abraham Accords remains one of the central pillars of Trump's foreign policy agenda, and Israeli officials believe that objective provides an opportunity to advance normalization with Riyadh.

Trump is also said to remain interested in securing a Nobel Peace Prize, and a historic agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would represent one of the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in decades, potentially strengthening his case.