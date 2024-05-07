U.S. holds up weapons shipments to Israel to send message - report

The United States has been withholding several shipments of weapons to Israel for at least two weeks, a move believed to be part of a political message directed towards the Israeli government, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The delay in the weapons shipments, reported by the Jerusalem Post and initially broken by Politico, underscores a growing rift between the Biden administration and Israel over the ongoing conflict in the Gaza border city of Rafah.

A source cited by the Jerusalem Post revealed that among the delayed shipments are small diameter tail kits manufactured by Boeing, designed to enhance the accuracy of unguided bombs.

Additionally, several direct commercial sales intended for Israel are also reportedly being held up. This pause in new sales could potentially hinder Israel's ability to replenish its arsenal following recent military engagements.

While the Biden administration has not explicitly stated the reason behind the delay, Politico reported that a U.S. official indicated Washington's desire to send a political message to Israel through the action.

The move comes amid Washington's stance that it cannot support an Israeli operation in Rafah without a credible humanitarian plan in place.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the small diameter tail kits, has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.