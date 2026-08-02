Targeted by chants of "Death to Israel," Dor Turgeman responds with a goal

Israeli forward Dor Turgeman experienced a particularly tense evening during the 2-2 draw between the New England Revolution and CF Montreal on Saturday night.

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Throughout the match, some Montreal supporters chanted "Death to Israel" and "Free Palestine" towards the Israeli international.

After scoring a goal, Dor Turgeman chose to respond in the best way, on the pitch. The forward headed towards the stands and celebrated his goal with his arms outstretched, facing the fans who had targeted him.

According to several witnesses present in the stadium, beer bottles were then thrown at him from the stands. In the aftermath, Montreal’s goalkeeper, Sebastian Breza, shoved the Israeli player, sparking the beginnings of an altercation between several players.

The match finally ended in a 2-2 draw, but the incidents that occurred after Dor Turgeman’s goal overshadowed the sporting aspect of the evening.