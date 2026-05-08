Trump says US negotiations with Iran ongoing despite exchange of fire in Persian Gulf | LIVE BLOG
Trump says ceasefire with Iran is still in place: “Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” he said briefly to reporters, "I believe they want the deal more than I do.”
US Navy destroyers neutralized a coordinated Iranian assault of missiles, drones, and small boats. While Iranian state media claimed US forces were forced to "flee" under fire, US Central Command confirmed that all incoming threats were intercepted with zero damage to American assets. In retaliation, the US launched targeted strikes on Iranian command centers and launch sites, which President Trump described as a "complete destruction" of the attacking force.
The incident has significantly ratcheted up regional tensions, with President Trump characterizing the Iranian leadership as "lunatics" and warning of more "violent" consequences if a new deal isn't signed quickly. Despite the clash, the three destroyers have rejoined the US naval blockade which continues to choke Iranian maritime trade. The flare-up underscores the fragility of the current "pause" in offensive operations, as both sides remain locked in a high-stakes standoff over nuclear red lines and freedom of navigation. Trump warned Tehran that future responses would be "a lot more violent" if a nuclear and maritime deal is not signed immediately. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY HERE
20,000 sailors on 1,500 ships trapped at sea as Hormuz stays deadlocked
Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) says over 1,500 ships remain stuck in Hormuz due to US-Iran deadlock.
Trump pursues peace despite exchange of fire with Iran
Despite a violent exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, President Trump told reporters that the United States is actively negotiating with Iran, insisting that a final peace deal is "going very well." Dismissing the recent Iranian drone and missile assault on three US destroyers as a "trifle," Trump maintained that the month-old ceasefire remains in effect even as American forces carried out retaliatory "self-defense" strikes.
UAE says its defense systems are actively fighting an aerial threat
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Trump says Iran stills wants 'a deal more than' he does, following exchange of fire in the Persian Gulf
US President Trump says ceasefire with Iran is still in place: “Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” he said briefly to reporters, "I believe they want the deal more than I do.”