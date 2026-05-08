US Navy destroyers neutralized a coordinated Iranian assault of missiles, drones, and small boats. While Iranian state media claimed US forces were forced to "flee" under fire, US Central Command confirmed that all incoming threats were intercepted with zero damage to American assets. In retaliation, the US launched targeted strikes on Iranian command centers and launch sites, which President Trump described as a "complete destruction" of the attacking force.

The incident has significantly ratcheted up regional tensions, with President Trump characterizing the Iranian leadership as "lunatics" and warning of more "violent" consequences if a new deal isn't signed quickly. Despite the clash, the three destroyers have rejoined the US naval blockade which continues to choke Iranian maritime trade. The flare-up underscores the fragility of the current "pause" in offensive operations, as both sides remain locked in a high-stakes standoff over nuclear red lines and freedom of navigation. Trump warned Tehran that future responses would be "a lot more violent" if a nuclear and maritime deal is not signed immediately. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY HERE