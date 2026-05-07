Four IDF soldiers seriously injured in southern Lebanon fighting, one in serious condition | LIVE BLOG
Iran is poised to deliver its response to the US's most recent proposal on Thursday, according to a report by CNN
The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, marking the first Israeli operation in the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire began. The strike targeted a senior Hezbollah Radwan Force commander, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring that "no terrorist has immunity" and reaffirming their commitment to securing Israel's northern border.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are negotiating a 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iranian officials. The proposed framework seeks an immediate end to the war and a 30-day window to finalize a comprehensive nuclear and security agreement, potentially pausing the military escalation known as "Epic Fury." READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
Iran poised to deliver its response to a US proposal through mediators on Thursday, according to a report by CNN
Trump pauses Hormuz escort mission after Saudi Arabia refused airspace access to US - report
US President Trump reportedly suspended a planned naval escort operation through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia declined to allow American aircraft involved in the mission to use or cross its airspace, according to NBC News. The report says Gulf allies were caught off guard by Trump’s announcement of “Project Freedom,” and subsequent talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to resolve the dispute.
IDF soldier seriously wounded, three others injured in Hezbollah drone strike in south Lebanon
An IDF soldier was seriously wounded and three others lightly injured Wednesday after an explosive-laden Hezbollah drone struck in southern Lebanon, the military said. All four soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families have been notified.