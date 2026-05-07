The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, marking the first Israeli operation in the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire began. The strike targeted a senior Hezbollah Radwan Force commander, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring that "no terrorist has immunity" and reaffirming their commitment to securing Israel's northern border.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are negotiating a 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iranian officials. The proposed framework seeks an immediate end to the war and a 30-day window to finalize a comprehensive nuclear and security agreement, potentially pausing the military escalation known as "Epic Fury." READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY