NYPD arrests Euphoria star Hunter Schafer at pro-Palestinian protest outside Biden event

American actress Hunter Schafer was arrested in New York City, during a pro-Palestinian protest outside of U.S. President Joe Biden's appearance on a popular late-night TV show.

The actress, most notably known for her co-star role in the hit HBO series "Euphoria," was protesting with a group from the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) on Monday, and according some reports was already released on Tuesday.

Schafer, along with 50 others, were arrested for the protest at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, during Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. JVP confirmed to Vulture that the actress participated in the demonstration and was detained.

“We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone,” a JVP spokesperson said, as quoted by Vulture.

Photos and videos circulated on social media, showing the protest and arrest of the actress, who could be seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Ceasefire now," and a standing with a banner reading "Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide."

A hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was currently deliberating on a case brought forward by South Africa on claims of a "genocide" against the Palestinian people, but so far an emergency measures summary judgement did not call for an end to the war but only a few provisions.

On HBO's Euphoria, the 25-year-old actress and model plays a transgender girl who is in an off-and-on relationship with the starring character played by Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. Schafer also stars in the recently released prequel film in the "The Hunter Games" franchise.