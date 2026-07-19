Belgium bans products from Israeli localities in the West Bank

The Belgian government has officially approved a ban on imports of products originating from Israeli territories in the West Bank and on the Golan Heights. The decision was adopted in the final days of the parliamentary session, before the summer recess.

This measure was announced last September, in a context marked by a wave of recognitions of the Palestinian state and by several European initiatives aimed at increasing pressure on Israel due to the war in Gaza. However, its implementation had been stalled for several months due to internal political disagreements, according to the European media outlet Euractiv.

At this stage, the Belgian authorities have not specified the concrete terms of this ban or the categories of products concerned.

This decision comes as the European Union is also considering the possibility of adopting trade restrictions across 27 concerning products originating from Israeli settlements located beyond the Green Line as well as the Golan Heights.

Last week, EU ambassadors discussed the issue without reaching an agreement.

The issue remains sensitive within the European Union, where member states remain divided on whether to take new trade measures against Israeli settlements.