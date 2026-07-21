Burnham approves use of UK bases for some US strikes on Iran

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved the continued use of British military bases by the United States for certain strikes on Iran, maintaining a policy established under his predecessor, Keir Starmer, as Washington expands its military campaign.

The decision follows a meeting of senior ministers and security officials held before Burnham took office, where officials agreed that the US could continue using the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in England for operations described by the UK as defensive.

Burnham, who became prime minister earlier this week, was briefed on the discussions and endorsed the policy.

The move means British bases are expected to support some of the current US military operations, which Washington says are aimed at countering Iranian missile threats and protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision is likely to prove politically sensitive for Burnham. Critics, including opposition parties on the left, argue that allowing the use of UK bases risks making Britain complicit in the conflict, while the government has sought to balance its alliance with the US against domestic and legal concerns over the expanding war.

Burnham discussed the situation with President Trump in a phone call after taking office, reaffirming the UK's commitment to protecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump later described the conversation as positive, saying the leaders discussed trade, defense cooperation, and regional security.