Eurovision: Italian broadcasters call for Palestinian performance

Tensions over Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest are intensifying after three of the seven members of Italy’s public broadcaster RAI board formally requested that the competition include a public reference to the Palestinian issue.

According to a letter published by Italian media, the proposal calls for inviting a Palestinian artist to perform a special act outside the official competition, described by the executives as a way to “balance” public discourse around the ongoing conflict and give visibility to the Palestinian narrative.

The letter does not call for Israel’s disqualification, but the move is being seen as an unusual political intervention into what is traditionally a cultural event.

RAI has emphasized that the proposal is a cultural initiative rather than a political statement, yet commentators in Italy warn it risks setting a precedent for introducing political messages into Eurovision.

The debate comes amid growing public opposition in Italy to Israel’s participation, including petitions, calls for a boycott, and pressure on the broadcaster.

The announcement also coincides with the closing of the submission window for Israel’s Eurovision entries. Israel’s selection committee will review the songs over the next two weeks and announce the chosen entry at the start of March.

With May’s contest in Vienna approaching, the controversy is expected to keep Israel’s participation at the center of a cultural and political storm.

