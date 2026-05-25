Pro-Palestinian hackers leak Israeli Navy officers allegedly involved in Gaza Flotilla interception

A hacker group linked to pro-Palestinian activism has claimed responsibility for obtaining the personal details of dozens of Israeli naval officers allegedly involved in the interception of the “Sumud” flotilla that attempted to reach Gaza Strip earlier this month.

The group, identifying itself as “Handala Hack Team,” said Monday it had acquired information on 69 Israeli Navy officers whom it claims participated in the operation against the Turkish-led flotilla.

In a statement circulated online, the group allegedly offered a $100,000 reward for each officer and warned Israeli officials that “no crime, on land or at sea, will go unanswered.”

Israeli authorities have not publicly confirmed the alleged breach or the authenticity of the claims. The hacker group previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks targeting associates of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior aides to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The cyber threat emerged amid escalating fallout from the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of boats that departed from Marmaris in May carrying activists and humanitarian aid in an attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

While organizers publicly framed the mission as humanitarian, one participant later acknowledged that confronting Israeli naval forces and drawing international attention back to Gaza were central objectives of the operation. Rosa Martinez, affiliated with the Adalah organization, said in an Instagram video that the flotilla had been inaccurately portrayed as merely an aid mission.

'Yes, there is aid,' Martinez said, while arguing that the larger purpose was to 'directly confront Israeli forces at sea and spotlight the blockade imposed on Gaza.'

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Martinez was among activists detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla on May 18. Israeli authorities transferred hundreds of participants to detention facilities before deporting them to their home countries.

The flotilla carried roughly 430 activists, including several individuals Israeli officials described as supporters of Hamas. The operation sparked international controversy after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released footage of himself visiting detained activists at the port of Ashdod while waving an Israeli flag and declaring, “We are the owners of the house.”

The video triggered diplomatic backlash from several countries, with critics accusing Israel of humiliating detainees and violating international norms. France declared Ben-Gvir persona non grata, while officials in South Korea condemned Israel over the detention of Korean activists aboard another vessel linked to the flotilla campaign.

The incident has intensified tensions surrounding international activism tied to Gaza, as well as concerns over cyber retaliation connected to the conflict.