Ukraine claims long-range strike on Russian and Iranian-linked vessels in Caspian Sea

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a series of long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, targeting a Russian warship and several vessels allegedly involved in transporting military equipment linked to Iran.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran continues to deepen amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"We have also achieved excellent results thanks to long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, notably against ships used for the delivery of military equipment involving Iran," Zelensky wrote on X. He did not disclose the weapons used or provide further operational details.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, said one of the vessels struck was carrying components intended for the production of drones and missiles. Speaking to Israel's N12 television channel, he argued that such shipments constituted legitimate military targets and suggested similar operations could be carried out in the future.

Iran has strongly denied those claims, insisting the vessel was transporting civilian cargo. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the strike triggered an explosion that killed one sailor and wounded another. Tehran condemned the attack as an "act of aggression," accusing Kyiv of expanding the conflict beyond the Ukrainian battlefield.

In an official statement, Iran said the attack violated the UN Charter and declared that it reserves the right to defend its national interests. Tehran also called on the UN Security Council and European governments to condemn Ukraine's actions.

Beyond the naval strikes, Zelensky accused Russia of directly assisting Iran's military operations by providing satellite intelligence. According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow has been supplying Tehran with satellite imagery of Gulf states and US military installations in the region.

"Since early July, we have observed active surveillance by Russian satellites of the Gulf states and the American military installations located there. These images then appear in Iran," Zelensky said.

He claimed there was an "obvious correlation" between the satellite intelligence and several Iranian attacks against US targets in the Gulf, alleging the imagery was used both to plan the strikes and assess their effectiveness. Kyiv says it has shared this intelligence with its Western partners.

The allegations come as US intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating whether Russia played a role in recent Iranian attacks on CIA facilities and other American interests in the Middle East. According to several US officials, Moscow may have provided technical assistance, drone technology or targeting intelligence. However, no definitive conclusions have been made public.

The claims appear to contradict recent remarks by US President Trump, who said Vladimir Putin had assured him that Russia was not supplying weapons to Iran. "If that were the case, it would be very bad for them—certainly not in their interest," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Caspian Sea has become a critical logistics corridor linking Russia and Iran. Western sanctions and supply-chain constraints have encouraged both countries to expand military and economic cooperation through the enclosed waterway.

Analysts say the reported Ukrainian strike highlights the growing overlap between regional conflicts. Wall Street Journal chief foreign affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov argued that "the two wars have officially merged," referring to the war in Ukraine and the wider confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.