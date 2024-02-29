Hamas' Sinwar "pleased with Gaza conflict progress," Wall Street Journal reports

Yahia Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is reportedly "very satisfied" with the ongoing conflict in the region, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

In a letter sent to Hamas leaders in Qatar and cited by the publication, Sinwar expressed contentment with the current state of affairs, indicating that the Israeli military was precisely "where he wants it to be."

The message conveyed by Sinwar suggests that Hamas is prepared for any potential Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization's strategy appears to hinge on exploiting civilian casualties to amplify international pressure on Israel to halt the conflict.

"If Hamas ambushes have little chance of holding up against Israeli tanks, they are adapted to Sinwar's war objectives," the Wall Street Journal reported. Under the daily command of Mohammed Sinwar, Yahia Sinwar's brother, Hamas fighters have reportedly shifted tactics since the November ceasefire. They are now avoiding direct confrontations and instead resorting to tactics such as setting traps with rocket-propelled grenades or imitating hostage distress calls to lure IDF soldiers.

The ultimate aim of Hamas, as outlined in the report, is to force the Israeli army to withdraw prematurely from Gaza due to civilian losses, even before the group's hoped-for eradication. Hamas seeks to emerge from the conflict with what it views as a historic victory, leveraging civilian casualties to shape international opinion and pressure Israel into concessions.