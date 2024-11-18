IDF strikes reported across Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Local reports suggest IDF operating in Rafah, Al-Zaytun and Tel al-Hawa in Gaza City and in the north

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

According to the local reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting strikes across the Gaza Strip, including the southern city of Rafah, Al-Zaytun and Tel al-Hawa neighbourhoods of Gaza City and in the north.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, the Health Ministry claimed 11 killed and 48 wounded from the Israeli strikes at the targets in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Reports also indicate the Israeli security forces operating in the town of Silwad northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

Sirens sound in northern Israel

Local reports of casualties in Israeli strike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza

U.S. mediator in Lebanon talks, Amos Hochstein, will arrive in Lebanon on Tuesday to complete consultations on ceasefire - report

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
FILE - Amos HochsteinAP Photo/Bilal Hussein

https://x.com/i/web/status/1858397582227075541

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Sirens sound in Zar'it, northern Israel

Errant Israeli interceptor appears to hit Jordan’s Aqaba area

Jordan’s military confirmed that a “flying object” impacted near the border with Israel in the Aqaba area, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1858286835438350396

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments