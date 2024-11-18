According to the local reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting strikes across the Gaza Strip, including the southern city of Rafah, Al-Zaytun and Tel al-Hawa neighbourhoods of Gaza City and in the north.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, the Health Ministry claimed 11 killed and 48 wounded from the Israeli strikes at the targets in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Reports also indicate the Israeli security forces operating in the town of Silwad northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.

