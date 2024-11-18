IDF strikes reported across Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Local reports suggest IDF operating in Rafah, Al-Zaytun and Tel al-Hawa in Gaza City and in the north
According to the local reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting strikes across the Gaza Strip, including the southern city of Rafah, Al-Zaytun and Tel al-Hawa neighbourhoods of Gaza City and in the north.
Meanwhile in Lebanon, the Health Ministry claimed 11 killed and 48 wounded from the Israeli strikes at the targets in Tyre, southern Lebanon.
Reports also indicate the Israeli security forces operating in the town of Silwad northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.
Sirens sound in northern Israel
Local reports of casualties in Israeli strike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza
U.S. mediator in Lebanon talks, Amos Hochstein, will arrive in Lebanon on Tuesday to complete consultations on ceasefire - report
Sirens sound in Zar'it, northern Israel
Errant Israeli interceptor appears to hit Jordan’s Aqaba area
Jordan’s military confirmed that a “flying object” impacted near the border with Israel in the Aqaba area, according to the state-run Petra news agency.
