Israel intercepts second flotilla en route to Gaza in days

The Israeli navy intercepted another flotilla — the second in recent days — headed to Gaza in an attempt to pass through Israel's Naval border in an display of activism.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), an international pro-Palestinian activist network that organizes flotillas to Gaza, said its vessels were "under attack" by the Israeli army on Wednesday, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the Strip.

The flotilla's vessels and passengers are safe and were transferred to an Israeli port and were expected to be deported immediately, Israel's foreign ministry (MFA) said in a statement on X.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," the MFA added.

The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, FFC said on Instagram. "The Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters," it added. "Our flotilla poses no harm."

The ships carried aid worth more than $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies intended for Gaza's starving hospitals, the FCC said.

Only several days ago, Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in an aid convoy — the Global Sumud Flotilla — that was also attempting to deliver aid to Gaza in a symbolic demonstration.