Rafah Brigade dismantled, 80% of Philadelphi Corridor tunnels destroyed

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday that Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been dismantled, and 80 percent of the tunnels under the Philadelphi Corridor have been destroyed.

Last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip and met with the forces of the 162nd Division operating in the area. He told them then that "Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been defeated," adding that "The remaining tunnels are easy to destroy."

The division has also played a key role this week in both the rescue of hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi and the retrieval of an IDF soldier, who was killed on October 7.