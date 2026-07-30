'There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the yellow line before Hamas is disarmed,' Israeli official tells i24NEWS

A source familiar with the negotiations told i24NEWS that the talks taking place in Cairo between Hamas and the mediators are not just another routine round of discussions, but rather "a meeting intended to reach a final decision and conclude a comprehensive agreement." They also say that the issue of Hamas disarmament did not come up at all during the Trump-Netanyahu meeting, emphasizing, "There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the yellow line before Hamas is disarmed."

From the perspective of the mediators and the Peace Council, the condition for any agreement is unequivocal and leaves no room for compromise: it will not be acceptable for only some of the tunnels to be dismantled or only part of the weapons to be surrendered. A complete and total dismantling of all terrorist infrastructure is required.

Meanwhile, another senior official involved in the process of implementing the Trump plan for Gaza reported that the discussions in Cairo are progressing based on a detailed road map. Under the proposal, authority would be gradually transferred to a technocratic government, alongside the comprehensive dismantling and destruction of all tunnels, weapons depots, and weapons production facilities throughout the Gaza Strip.

At the end of the process, no terror infrastructure will remain, and Hamas will have no role whatsoever, neither publicly nor behind the scenes in a Hezbollah-style model.

According to sources, Israel is demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and full demilitarization of the Strip as a precondition for any process. They also say the reported 15-point document does not adequately address these requirements, and Israel has conveyed its reservations to envoy Tony Blair. Israel's stance remains firm; there will be no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line in Gaza before Hamas is disarmed and the Strip is fully demilitarized.

All weaponry, both heavy and light, would be transferred to the full control of the technocratic committee, in coordination with and assisted by an International Stabilization Force led by an American general from the Special Operations Command. The process is based on the principle of reciprocity and is accompanied by a strict monitoring and verification mechanism.

The Security Cabinet approved the start of the plan to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip, which will begin with a pilot in Rafah that includes the establishment of temporary housing for tens of thousands of Palestinians who will undergo thorough screening, and the entry of the "Peace Council," the technocratic committee, and a multinational stabilization force (ISF) into areas not under Hamas control.

The source told i24NEWS this is a new chapter for Gaza. While it took considerable time to reach this stage, the guiding framework throughout the process has been President Trump's comprehensive peace plan for Gaza, whose stated goals are to provide a better future for Gaza's residents while ensuring Israel's security.

According to the source, the implementation roadmap is the first agreement of its kind to translate Trump's peace plan into concrete operational steps.

As part of the first stage, hundreds of soldiers from countries such as Morocco, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo will enter the Gaza Strip and train a local Palestinian force that will be equipped with basic gear for maintaining order.

The IDF supports this move and conditions more significant reconstruction on the disarmament of Hamas in accordance with the Trump plan, while excluding the participation of hostile countries such as Qatar and Turkey.