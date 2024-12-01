UNRWA pauses Kerem Shalom delivers over theft by gunmen, blames Israel

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the organization was pausing delivery of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday, citing theft by Palestinians – but blaming Israel.

He said that the route has been unsafe for months, noting that the UN's Relief and Works Agency, which is tasked with the international aid given to Palestinians, had "a large convoy of trucks stolen by armed gangs" on November 16.

The organization tried to send food trucks through on Saturday, but this was also stolen.

He said this comes as humanitarian aid deliveries have become "unnecessarily impossible," blaming Israel.

The siege, hurdles imposed by Israeli forces, political policy to restrict aid, lack of safety provided by IDF troops, and the targeting of local police is to blame for the deterioration, he added.

Lazzarini accused Israel as being responsible "as the occupying power."

Israel has long accused Gazan criminals and terrorists of stealing humanitarian aid, as well as showing on multiple occassions terrorists embedded within aid groups.

Some of these even participated in the October 7 massacre, including UNRWA members. The organization has categorically denied these claims, despite evidence provided by Israel. Jerusalem officially withdrew its recognition of UNRWA over these disputes.