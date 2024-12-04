Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Tel Nof airbase on Wednesday, along with the Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, and other commanders, telling them: "The pressure on the monstrous organization Hamas intensifies - and there is a chance that this time we could truly advance a prisoner exchange deal."

The Defense Minister further stated that Israel is "still in the midst of a war. Iran is the main enemy. Some call it the head of the snake and some call it the head of the octopus - we have hit it hard and its proxies. We are working to achieve the main goal - to negate Iran's nuclear capability, so as not to allow a destructive capability against the State of Israel."

He praised the fighters for their important role in the fighting. "The ceasefire in the north resulted from the hit Hezbollah took," Katz said. "The air force was certainly a main factor in this matter. We are going through a test point, we have zero tolerance for violations."

Regarding Gaza, he said that the "most important thing is to bring the captives home."

"This is the ultimate goal that stands before us, and we are working in every way for this to happen," Katz said. "I think that, thanks to the intense activity, of which you are a central part, as well as the deterrence of Iran and what is happening in Lebanon and everywhere - the pressure on this monstrous organization called Hamas is increasing, and there is a chance that this time we could truly advance a prisoner exchange deal. We are working on this matter and see this goal in front of us. Of course, in the future, Hamas cannot rule in Gaza."

This comes after reports that Israel would send a delegation on Thursday to continue negotiations in Cairo.