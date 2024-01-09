Hostage survivor testifies Hamas captors tortured a young woman in front of her

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, held a hearing for returned hostages and families of those still being held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, to discuss the harrowing situation of the abducted and the efforts to rescue the 136 people remaining in captivity, as well as to provide a space for testimonies from those who survived the atrocities.

Aviva Adrienne Siegel, who was held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 51 days, gave one of the most moving testimonies, "I want to talk to you about several moments that were very difficult for me. There were millions like that and I could go on talking to you for a week.”

"I want to help the abductees to be strong enough, I came home and found my daughters half their size because they hadn't eaten," she first described her experience returning to Israel.

"My life has changed from one end to the other. Everywhere I go I am looked at as the hostage. I went through 51 days of hell in Gaza, of humiliation and my husband is still there going through it and I can't do it. I feel like I'm suffocating, I don't sleep at night,” said Siegal, whose husband Keith is still held in Gaza.

"I want to tell you that the abductees are much worse than us. They are there in the dark, without medication that they should receive. One of the days in captivity I met an abductee. I'll say some unkind words: this son of a b*** touched her and didn't even let me hug her after it happened,” Siegel said that the female hostage confided that the terrorist holding them captive had sexually assaulted her.

“There was another case of an abductee who arrived and they thought she was an army officer and they simply tortured her next to me. I was a witness to it,” she testified at the parliamentary hearing, concluding "I want to ask you how I am supposed to deal with all this?"

Sigi Cohen, whose son was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival tearfully said, "Elia was wounded by gunfire and kidnapped to Gaza. From that moment on, I have no idea what happened to my son for 95 days. None of the returnees saw him. No one knows What's going on with him.”

“Enough of this, we must know. At least let the Red Cross come in and check what's going on with him. He's had an epileptic fit before,” she concluded, “no one talks about the men who are there! It’s not only women, not just children. It should be everyone, just everyone."

The hearing was attended by Knesset members, ambassadors, returned hostages and family members. The caucus was established by Likud coalition lawmaker, Boaz Bismuth, and opposition member from Yesh Atid, Shelly Tal Meron.