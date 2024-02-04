In an emotional rally hosted by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters, the stories of the survivors of Hamas captivity were shared, providing a stark and intimate glimpse into the conditions faced by those held hostage by the terrorist organization.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the urgent need for the prompt return of hostages and shed light on the lasting impact it has on affected families and communities.

Liat Atzili, who endured 54 days in captivity, recounted the moment she learned of her husband Aviv's tragic fate on October 7th. She described the chaos that unfolded, stating, "We heard gunfire, and then more shots. Aviv said 'I'm with the rapid response team’ and went out, and I didn't see him again."

Liat shared details of her abduction, stating, "Two armed men in uniforms entered and kidnapped me. They demanded we be quiet, saying 'If they knew you were here, we wouldn't be able to protect you, people would come in and lynch you.'"

Her testimony revealed the dire conditions she faced during captivity, including a lack of basic necessities such as food and medicine. Liat emphasized the profound impact on her family and community, asserting, "The return of the hostages is important for our rehabilitation as communities living on the front line for 20 years now."

In another survivor account, Hila Rotem Shoshani, a brave 13-year-old survivor, shared her 50-day ordeal along with her mother Raaya and friend Emily Hand.

She described the terrifying moment of their abduction, stating, "Me, Emily, and my mom woke up at 6 in the morning and ran to the safe room when there were missiles and sirens."

Hila went on to recount the grim journey, revealing, "We saw burned houses and bodies, and didn’t see a single soldier. Truthfully I thought the whole kibbutz was either taken hostage or killed."

Hila highlighted the harsh conditions endured during captivity, stating, "There was no food and no water, and we were in the dark without daylight. If we spoke loudly they would take us from the room we were in as punishment."

She expressed concern for the lives of hostages, asserting, "It’s terrible that the lives of the hostages are in danger every moment there. In the end, there will be no one left to save from there. We need to return everyone quickly."