Likud tribunal probes irregularities in vote expanding Netanyahu's control over party list

Likud's internal tribunal has launched an investigation into alleged voting irregularities during last week's Central Committee ballot that approved changes expanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's influence over the party's candidate list for the next parliamentary election.

The vote endorsed proposals advanced by Netanyahu and Likud Central Committee Chairman Haim Katz, including a measure allowing the prime minister to directly appoint candidates to eight reserved slots on the party's electoral list. Members also approved changes to the party's primary election rules.

According to Ynet, the investigation was opened after the tribunal discovered that Netanyahu's name appeared on the list of voters even though he did not cast a ballot.

A senior Likud official told the outlet that if the discrepancy is confirmed and found to have affected the outcome, the tribunal could invalidate the results or order a new vote.

One of the closest votes concerned a proposal allowing sitting ministers and Knesset members to compete for seats reserved for regional representatives in the primaries. Initially reported as passing by five votes, the measure was later found to have been approved by only a two-vote margin after the official tally was reviewed.

Several appeals have been submitted to the tribunal alleging fraud, vote-counting errors and procedural violations. The petitions claim that observers were removed from some polling stations and that election officials were instructed not to document objections in the official protocols.

Likud lawmaker David Bitan is among those challenging the results. He alleges that valid ballots opposing the proposals submitted by Netanyahu and Katz were disqualified, while some invalid ballots supporting them were counted.

In light of the allegations, Likud tribunal president Michael Kleiner has appointed an expanded five-member panel to examine the appeals. The tribunal is expected to determine whether the reported irregularities affected the outcome and whether to uphold the results, order a recount or require a new vote.