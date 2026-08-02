Mansour Abbas surprises Knesset with possible alliance with Yesh Atid party leader

Reports about negotiations between the head of the United Arab List party, Mansour Abbas, and former Israeli Deputy Minister of Internal Security Yoav Segalovitz have sparked wide controversy within the Israeli political arena, following talk of the latter possibly joining the party's list in the upcoming elections.

According to what was published by Ynet, Segalovitz, who belongs to the "Yesh Atid" party, has expressed preliminary approval to join the "United List." The final decision remains in the hands of Mansour Abbas, who faces internal opposition from within the party to the idea of including a Jewish candidate on the Arab list.

Over the weekend, Abbas tried to calm the controversy, affirming in a statement in Arabic that the party is currently focused on preparing for its general conference scheduled for August 22, 2026, and completing its internal elections. He said any alliances or the addition of independent figures would be considered at a later stage, following an assessment of their political and electoral value.

Abbas stressed that any future move must advance the party's core objectives, foremost among them unseating the right-wing government, helping form an alternative coalition, and addressing key issues affecting Arab society, including crime and violence, home demolitions, and greater equality.

The report indicates that communications between Abbas and Segalovitz began roughly seven months ago, when Abbas revealed for the first time during a radio interview his desire to include a Jewish figure on the party list, praising Segalovitz for his role in combating crime within the Arab community during his tenure as Deputy Minister of Internal Security.

Observers say that if Segalovitz ultimately joins the United Arab List, it could strengthen the party's image as a Jewish-Arab political movement and improve its chances of joining a future governing coalition. A final decision is expected after the party's conference in late August.